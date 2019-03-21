PM Narendra Modi trailer: Vivek Oberoi starrer promises an intriguing journey—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been missing from the filmy scene for quite some time but he is now back and how! The trailer of Oberoi's upcoming film 'PM Narendra Modi' has been unveiled and it promises to be an intriguing journey.

The trailer will keep you on the edge of your seat and you will keep wondering 'What's next'!

Check out the trailer here:

Oberoi is seen sporting nine different looks in the film and is starring in a biopic for the first time.

'PM Narendra Modi' has been helmed by Omung Kumar and also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since its first look was unveiled on January 7 this year.

The film was earlier slated to release on April 12. However, its release has now been preponed to April 5.

The PM Narendra Modi's biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

Expectations are certainly high from this one and it will be interesting to see how the film turns out.