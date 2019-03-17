PM Narendra Modi's biopic poster launch put off on Manohar Parrikar's death

New Delhi: The launch of second poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s biopic of the same name was postponed following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening.

Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

BJP President Amit Shah was to launch the poster of the film "PM Narendra Modi" on Monday morning in Delhi.

However, late in the evening the makers of the film messaged invitees, "We are extremely sorry to inform that the poster launch of our film `PM Narendra Modi`, which was scheduled for March 18, 10.30 am, has been postponed due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar."

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief. Rest in peace," the message added.

The makers haven`t announced the new date for the poster launch.

"PM Narendra Modi" is being helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar B, and produced by Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

Actors Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are also part of the film, which is scheduled for release on April 12.