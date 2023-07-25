Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh's Biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra To Premiere At TIFF 2023

New Delhi: Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is set to captivate audiences with its latest venture 'Punjab 95', an engaging biopic, based on the life of eminent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Starring the immensely talented singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, 'Punjab 95' is the only film this year to get a gala premiere from India, at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

In an era where real stories have struck a chord with audiences, 'Punjab 95' promises to be another thought-provoking masterpiece from the house of RSVP. With Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, and Surinder Vicky leading the cast, the film is expected to be a gripping portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra's life and his remarkable journey as a human rights activist.

The makers had on July 25 unveiled the first-look poster of the film across social media. Sharing his first look from the film, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab '95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji." Have a look at the poster here.

The anticipation surrounding the film's world premiere at TIFF 2023 is palpable, as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness this compelling tale on the big screen. The Toronto International Film Festival is renowned for showcasing outstanding works of cinema, and 'Punjab 95' is set to make its mark among global cinephiles. The film is stuck at CBFC and is currently under the proceedings at Bombay High Court.

In the thick of a troubled and hostile decade in Amritsar, in the early 1990s in Punjab, our protagonist Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee and human rights activist lives with his wife - a librarian, and their two little kids. Inclined to stay detached from the hostility that surrounds them, he wanted nothing more than a regular, middle-class existence when his hopes of living such a life are thrown into turmoil when he learns of the disappearance of his late friend's mother, Bibi Gurpej. And so begins his journey to find his old aunt, and he soon realises that the deeper he digs in his search, the murkier and more dangerous the situation becomes, for him as well as his family.

For the unversed, the film was initially titled 'Ghallughara'.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, 'Punjab 95' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures