R Madhavan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, here's what the PM has to say!

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan along with former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few weeks ago and shared the picture of the same on his social media handles on Monday (April 5).

In the picture, all three of them can be seen maintaining social distancing while meeting up as a precaution to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor, who is donning multiple hats for his ambitious film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, met the PM to discuss his upcoming movie with him.

“A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir,” read Madhavan’s tweet.

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Responding to the actor’s tweet, PM Modi tweeted that Madhavan film covers an important topic.

“Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry,” read Modi’s tweet.

R Madhavan who stars in the titular role in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, has also written, directed and produced the movie. The film will be released in six languages, which includes - Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam and is presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was caught in a spy scandal.