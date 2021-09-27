हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to arrive in theatres on April 2022

 R Madhavan’s much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be out on April 1, 2022. Madhavan not only acted in the film but has also directed, written and produced it.

R Madhavan&#039;s &#039;Rocketry: The Nambi Effect&#039; to arrive in theatres on April 2022
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan’s much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has finally got its release date. It will be out on April 1, 2022. Madhavan not only acted in the film but has also directed, written and produced it.

Sharing the release date of the film, Madhavan took to Instagram and wrote, "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far- Team Rocketry."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

‘Rocketry’ is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ release dateR MadhavanNambi NarayananISRO scientist
Next
Story

‘Honsla Rakh’ trailer launch: Shehnaaz Gill steals the show in much-awaited Diljit Dosanjh starrer!

Must Watch

PT23M28S

Sunday Ki Badi Story: Uttar Pradesh government conducts cabinet expansion