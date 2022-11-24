Rahul Kumar Shukla's psychological thriller Upanyaas to stream on MX Player - Check date, first look poster!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rahul Kumar Shukla's much awaited outing 'Upanyaas' is all set to stream on digital streaming platform MX Player. Upanyaas is a psychological thriller based on the story of a pulp fiction writer, who is engrossed in his books so much so that things started affecting him psychologically.

"It is important to tell that many people do not take problems related to the mind and psychology seriously and avoid them very easily. This movie is a small effort to throw light on the psychological behaviour of a human being and to understand the importance of a healthy mind," said Rahul Kumar Shukla.

He added, "Your brain is most powerful weapon, handle it with care."

Nadeem Khan will appear in this film as the lead actor who has previously played verious roles in many films like Mimi, Soorma. He will also be seen in Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's upcoming film Vadh.

On the other hand, Aditya Lakhia, who has played a strong role in films like Lagaan, will be seen playing a very important and promising character in this film. Theater artist, photojournalist Saikat Chatterjee and famous TV actress Pooja Dikshit will also be seen in important roles.

Besides these, actress Anurekha Bhagat, who recently appeared in the film Khuda Hafiz, actor Raju Upadhyay, who came into limelight from Kohbar short film and Saurabh Sameer, who was in Prakash Jha's 'Pariksha', will also be seen in the movie.