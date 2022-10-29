Ram Setu collections: Akshay Kumar-starrer raises Rs 41.45 crore in four days

MUMBAI: The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Ram Setu', which clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God', has raked in Rs 41.45 crore so far. The film was released theatrically on October 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, here he shared the box-office numbers for 'Ram Setu'. Take a look at at the day-wise collections of the film.

Day 1: Rs 15.25 cr

Day 2: Rs 11.40 cr

Day 3: Rs 8.75 cr

Day 4: Rs 6.05 cr

Total: Rs 41.45 crore

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in key roles.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Thank God' has so far collected Rs 18.25 crore. "#ThankGod is on a declining spree... The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period... An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important... Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ? 18.25 cr. #India biz," Taran wrote on Twitter.