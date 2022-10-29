topStories
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AKSHAY KUMAR

Ram Setu collections: Akshay Kumar-starrer raises Rs 41.45 crore in four days

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ram Setu collections: Akshay Kumar-starrer raises Rs 41.45 crore in four days

MUMBAI: The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Ram Setu', which clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God', has raked in Rs 41.45 crore so far. The film was released theatrically on October 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, here he shared the box-office numbers for 'Ram Setu'. Take a look at at the day-wise collections of the film. 

Day 1: Rs 15.25 cr
Day 2: Rs 11.40 cr
Day 3: Rs 8.75 cr
Day 4: Rs 6.05 cr

Total: Rs 41.45 crore

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in key roles.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Thank God' has so far collected Rs 18.25 crore. "#ThankGod is on a declining spree... The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period... An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important... Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ? 18.25 cr. #India biz," Taran wrote on Twitter.

 

Live Tv

Akshay KumarRam SetuRam Setu collectionsBollywoodJacqueline FernandezNushrratt Bharuccha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series