Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's 'Tamasha' to Re-Release in Theatres for Valentine's Week

'Tamasha' is a film that portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective.

Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 romantic drama 'Tamasha', directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set for a re-release in cinemas to celebrate Valentine's week.

'Tamasha' is a film that portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. It is all set to hit the theatres across the nation with its release in all the PVR cinemas.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of Tamasha while announcing the re-release of the film in the caption with: "This Valentine's week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you!"

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was established by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2005.

The production house currently has 'Bawaal' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

