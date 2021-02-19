Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled next to release on THIS date

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have paired up for an untitled next. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie will release on Holi, 2022.

Making the announcement on Instagram, actress Shraddha Kapoor revealed that the movie is slated for March 18, 2022 release. This is the first time, Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen in a movie together. The film will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles.

The ‘Stree’ actress' post on Instagram read, "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi 2022, March 18! Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor."

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is known for films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Akaash Vani’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ among others.

Meanwhile, Shraddha also has Nikhil Dwivedi’s ‘Naagin’ in her kitty. She was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's ‘Shamshera’. The movie, slated for June 25, 2021 release, also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor also has filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.