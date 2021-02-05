Shraddha Kapoor's smouldering smokey eyes and thigh-high slit black gown look set internet on fire - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor stunned her fans turning up at an event, all dressed up to kill! She donned a thigh-high slit black shimmer gown by Aadnevik - a luxury fashion brand and had a perfect smokey eyes make-up to ace her complete look.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her, setting the internet ablaze. She got all dressed up for an event in Mumbai and was papped at the venue as well. Take a look at her pictures here:

Recently, after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding buzz was strong that Shraddha might tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha - a well-known celeb photographer.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and looks like Shraddha is busy with her professional commitments.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. She has an untitled Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty besides a Naagin film which was announced in October last year.