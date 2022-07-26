NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest big-budget period-drama 'Shamshera' has failed to generate any hype among the audience. 'Shamshera' which has been produced at a masisve budget of Rs 150 crore, is one of the most expensive films of Bollywood. However, going by its collections at the Box Office, it would not be wrong to say that the Yash Raj Films' production is staring at a huge loss.

The Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer saw a poor opening of Rs 10.25 crore at the Box Office and reportedly stands with a net collection of Rs 35 crore. As per trade pundits, the film is unlikely to even touch a mark of Rs 50 crore, thus incurring a huge loss to the makers.

Box Office trade analyst Abhishek Parihar shared the latest collection of 'Shamshera' on Twitter and stated that it collected only Rs 3 crore at the ticket windows. "#Shamshera witnessed a BLOODY FIRST MONDAY. Failed to breach 15% occupancy. Started the day with a minimal 6% occupancy and witnessed 8% in the afternoon only to give up at 12% peak. OPENING WEEKEND - 31.75 CR, First Monday - 3.25 cr (Est)

Total - 35 cr (Est)

WASHOUT."

#Shamshera witnessed a BLOODY FIRST MONDAY.



_Failed to breach 15% occupancy. Started the day with a minimal 6% occupancy and witnessed 8% in the afternoon only to give up at 12% peak.

_ OPENING WEEKEND - 31.75 CR, First Monday - 3.25 cr (Est)

Total - 35 cr (Est)



WASHOUT. July 25, 2022

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Shamshera' released in theatres on July 22. It is said that the weak storyline, lack of emotional appeal and Ranbir apparently failing to break his chocolate boy image are the reasons why the film failed to pull the crowd to theatres. It is to be noted that 'Shamshera' is the fourth consecutive failure for Yash Raj Films' after 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Earlier, YRF shared the first weekend box office figures of the film in a note. "'Shamshera' - India NBOC Day 1 - Rs 10.25 Cr Day 2 - Rs 10.50 Cr Day 3 - Rs 11.00 Cr. Total - Rs 31.75 Cr," the studio stated.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' was billed as a big scale action-drama set in the 1800s. Trade experts had expected the film to work wonders at the Box Office as it marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after his 2018 blockbuster 'Sanju'. But 'Shamshera' started slow and has since been unable to register any major spike in its collection.

The film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, 'Balli' fighting for their right and independence from the British.

