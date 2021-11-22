Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' faces tough competition from Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', performs poorly at Box Office

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's comedy flick 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which arrived in theatres recently, received a moderate response at the Box Office amid poor reviews. The multi-starrer venture was expected to make some noise at the ticket counter, however, it saw a dismal run on an opening day with a meagre collection of around Rs 2.75 crore.

The film has continued its gloomy show on the Box Office and has so far collected around Rs 8.30 crore. Moreover, it is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' which has been inching into the Rs 200 club.

Note trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the Box-Office collection of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and tweeted: "#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend... No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate... Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending... Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 8.30 cr. #India biz."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which was released on November 19, also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma. The original 'Bunty Aur Babli' featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the role of a cop. Aishwarya Rai was seen in a special dance number, 'Kajrare', which went on to become a blockbuster track.