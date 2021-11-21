Saif Ali Khan opens up on stepping into Abhishek Bachchan's shoes for Bunty Aur Babli 2

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan made his comeback on the big screens with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', winning over audiences with his amazing comedic timing and screen presence. The actor reprised the role of Abhishek Bachchan from the 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Saif spoke about replacing Abhishek in the film in an interview with a leading daily.

He explained that producer Aditya Chopra wanted to create a sequel but things weren't working out with the original cast. This is when Saif Ali Khan was invited to step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan.

Saif told News18, "Honestly speaking, Adi called and said, ‘Things aren’t working out and we aren’t able to take the story forward with the original cast. Would you be interested in being a part of this film once they adjust the role.’ And I said yes because he is producing the movie and he knew what he wanted to do with the franchise and once they knew that they weren’t going one way, they took the other route. So it happens and I have a very pragmatic approach towards it."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 released on November 19 and is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli, Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli.

The family entertainer is directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Live TV