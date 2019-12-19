Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2' earns Rs 25 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji's latest outing 'Mardaani 2' has not only proved to be a money spinner for the makers but also earned rave reviews from masses and classes alike. The critics have given a big thumbs up to the actors and performances in the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: #Mardaani2 is trending well on weekdays... Limited decline on Tue and Wed [vis-à-vis Mon] will help put up healthy *Week 1* total... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 25.90 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

Rani reprises her role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

After 'Hichki' once again Ranu Mukerji has proved her acting mettle at the big screen. She played a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome in 'Hichki' and earned a warm response from one and sundry.