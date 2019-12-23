Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' continues its decent run at Box Office

New Delhi: The powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji has once again proved her acting mettle at the Box Office with 'Mardaani 2'. Her act has been lauded and the film has hugely benefitted from positive word of mouth publicity. Classes and masses, both have hailed the film and the strong performances by the cast of 'Mardaani 2'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: #Mardaani2 puts up decent numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz affected by protests + reduction of screens and shows [due to #Dabangg3]... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 33.70 cr. #India biz.

#Mardaani2 puts up decent numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz affected by protests + reduction of screens and shows [due to #Dabangg3]... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 33.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

Although the film has been affected by other big releases like Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and ongoing protests against the CAA, yet 'Mardaani 2' has managed to continue a decent run at the ticket counters.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

In the film, Rani reprises her role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

After 'Hichki' once again Ranu Mukerji has proved her acting mettle at the big screen. She played a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome in 'Hichki' and earned a warm response from one and sundry.