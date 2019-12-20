हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 packs a punch at the Box Office

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's action drama Mardaani 2 has packed a punch at the Box Office in the first week of its release. The latest collection report shows that the film has raked in more amount that other Rani starrers Hichki and Mardaani.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's action drama Mardaani 2 has packed a punch at the Box Office in the first week of its release. The latest collection report shows that the film has raked in more amount that other Rani starrers Hichki and Mardaani.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Mardaani2 packs a punch in Week 1... Records higher *Week 1* biz than #Hichki and #Mardaani... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.05 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits since few days."

The film is one of the highest openers of Rani in the recent years. Sharing the detailed collections #RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji... *Week 1* biz...
2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 28.05 cr
2018: #Hichki ₹ 26.10 cr
2014: #Mardaani ₹ 22.97 cr
#India biz.
#Mardaani2 is running in approx 750/800 screens in Week 2.

Mardaani starring Rani in the lead touched upon the subject of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' released on December 16.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.

