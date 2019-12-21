हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 slows down at the Box Office

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's action drama Mardaani 2 slowed down at the Box Office over the weekend. The collection of the film got affected by the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 in the second week.

Rani Mukerji&#039;s Mardaani 2 slows down at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's action drama Mardaani 2 slowed down at the Box Office over the weekend. The collection of the film got affected by the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 in the second week.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 29.20 cr. #India biz."

Mardaani 2, however, has performed by better than the previous Rani Mukerji starrer such as Hichki and Mardaani.

The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' released on December 16.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.

 

