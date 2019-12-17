हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' trends strong at Box Office

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. 

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' trends strong at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actress Rani Mukerji has once again delivered a power-packed performance in 'Mardaani 2'. The film has a strong storyline and has ticked all the right boxes at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections with fans. He wrote: #Mardaani2 is super-strong on Day 4... Despite 30% reduction in ticket rates... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Trending better than #RaniMukerji’s last two films: #Hichki and #Mardaani... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 21 cr. #India biz.

Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

 

 

 

