हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 witnesses growth at the Box Office

After a lukewarm start, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed tremendous growth at the Box Office. As predicted, the film made over Rs 6 crore on Saturday and is likely to earn more on Sunday. 

Rani Mukerji&#039;s Mardaani 2 witnesses growth at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a lukewarm start, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed tremendous growth at the Box Office. As predicted, the film made over Rs 6 crore on Saturday and is likely to earn more on Sunday. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to share the collections. He wrote, "#Mardaani2 is unstoppable on Day 2... Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new [#Jumanji] + holdover [#PatiPatniAurWoh] titles... Trending better than #Rani’s last two films: #Mardaani and #Hichki... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 10.35 cr. #India biz."

The first sequel of the film starred Rani in the lead touched upon the subject of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' released on December 16.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.

 

Tags:
Mardaani 2Rani MukerjiJumanjihitchi
Next
Story

Mardaani 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer opens on a dismal note

Must Watch

PT32M51S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day