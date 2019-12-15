Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 witnesses growth at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a lukewarm start, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed tremendous growth at the Box Office. As predicted, the film made over Rs 6 crore on Saturday and is likely to earn more on Sunday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to share the collections. He wrote, "#Mardaani2 is unstoppable on Day 2... Witnesses fantastic growth, despite stiff competition from new [#Jumanji] + holdover [#PatiPatniAurWoh] titles... Trending better than #Rani’s last two films: #Mardaani and #Hichki... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 10.35 cr. #India biz."

The first sequel of the film starred Rani in the lead touched upon the subject of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' released on December 16.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.