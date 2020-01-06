Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2'crosses lifetime collections of 'Mardaani' at Box Office

New Delhi: Powerful actress Rani Mukerji's actioner 'Mardaani 2' has not only earned rave reviews from classes and masses alike but has also crossed the lifetime collections of 'Mardaani'at Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Mardaani2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Mardaani [₹ 35.85 cr] and #Hichki [₹ 46.18 cr]... [Week 4] Fri 25 lakhs, Sat 45 lakhs, Sun 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.60 cr. #India biz. HIT.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

In the film, Rani reprises her role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.'

After 'Hichki' once again Ranu Mukerji has proved her acting mettle at the big screen. She played a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome in 'Hichki' and earned a warm response from one and sundry.