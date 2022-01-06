हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gehraiyaan

Ranveer bhai, kya ho raha hai?: Netizens on Deepika, Siddhant's HOT chemistry in 'Gehraiyaan'

The upcoming Amazon Prime film 'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

Ranveer bhai, kya ho raha hai?: Netizens on Deepika, Siddhant&#039;s HOT chemistry in &#039;Gehraiyaan&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The posters of Shakun Batra’s eagerly anticipated Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa have been launched recently, and the netizens can't stop raving about Deepika and Siddhant's steaming hot chemistry. 

The new posters of Gehraiyaan have instantly caught everyone’s attention and are now trending on social media.

 

While the character posters teased the plot of the film, the main posters grabbed eyeballs for its lead pair of Deepika and Siddhant sharing sizzling hot chemistry.

 

That gaze, that intense – everything makes for an alluring frame!

Even before the trailer and the film is out, the netizens have been raving about the steaming hot chemistry of Siddhant and Deepika. 

Check their reactions here:

gehraiyaan

Many user comments read, "so excited for this masterpiece". Other comments read, "My heart can't handle this, two favourites in one from, best wishes". Other comments hilariously pointed out wanting Ranveer Singh's reaction on the chemistry.

Gehraiyaan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GehraiyaanGehraiyaan posterGehraiyaan release dateRanveer SinghDeepika Padukonesiddhant chaturvediAnanya Panday
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon's 2022 is packed with different genres of films: From Adipurush to Ganapath!

Must Watch

PT22M10S

PM Modi's Security Lapse: Big disclosure from Punjab ADGP's letter, there was an anticipation of demonstration