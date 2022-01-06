Ranveer bhai, kya ho raha hai?: Netizens on Deepika, Siddhant's HOT chemistry in 'Gehraiyaan'

New Delhi: The posters of Shakun Batra’s eagerly anticipated Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa have been launched recently, and the netizens can't stop raving about Deepika and Siddhant's steaming hot chemistry.

The new posters of Gehraiyaan have instantly caught everyone’s attention and are now trending on social media.

While the character posters teased the plot of the film, the main posters grabbed eyeballs for its lead pair of Deepika and Siddhant sharing sizzling hot chemistry.

That gaze, that intense – everything makes for an alluring frame!

Even before the trailer and the film is out, the netizens have been raving about the steaming hot chemistry of Siddhant and Deepika.

Check their reactions here:

Many user comments read, "so excited for this masterpiece". Other comments read, "My heart can't handle this, two favourites in one from, best wishes". Other comments hilariously pointed out wanting Ranveer Singh's reaction on the chemistry.

Gehraiyaan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.