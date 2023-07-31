Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Witnesses Massive Jump On Day 3, Mints Rs 19 Crore

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest romantic-comedy 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been performing well at the domestic Box Office. The film, which has been helmed by Karan Johar, which witnessed an opening of Rs 11 crore, saw a massive jump on the third day of its release and collected Rs 18.75 crore on Sunday. The remarkable growth of film collections on Day 2 and 3 pushed the three-day total to Rs 46 crore, which is considered a solid performance on the Box Office.

Sharing the latest business collection of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "IT'S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: Rs 45.90 cr. #India biz."

"The performance at major centres was strong from Day 1, but the excellent growth at Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres on Sat and Sun has silenced all naysayers, who felt it wouldn’t break into non-metro centres, especially the #Hindi circuits… Clearly indicates that super-strong word of mouth has come into play. #RRKPK needs to maintain the grip on the crucial make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… And also stay strong on remaining weekdays," he added.

The plot of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' revolves around Rocky and Rani, played by Ranveer and Alia respectively, who fall in love despite the contrasting background of their families. After facing the family's opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. The film also stars Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in special appearances.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

