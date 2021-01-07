हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madam Chief Minister

Richa Chadha-starrer, political drama ‘Madam Chief Minister’ trailer out- Watch

In the movie, Richa plays a young politician whose aim is to become the Chief Minister. 

Richa Chadha-starrer, political drama ‘Madam Chief Minister’ trailer out- Watch
Screengrab

New Delhi: The trailer of upcoming political-drama ‘Madam Chief Minister’, starring  Richa Chadha, dropped on Wednesday (January 6). The actress took to Instagram to share the trailer. In the movie, Richa plays a young politician whose aim is to become the Chief Minister. 

In the trailer, Richa can be seen sporting short hair. It portrays how amid several obstacles, Richa’s character survives and fulfils her duty towards her people and values. 

Sharing the trailer Richa wrote, “This revolution is only getting started. Get ready for my upcoming movie #MadamChiefMinister. Movie releasing on 22nd January.”

Have a look at the trailer: 

 

Earlier, Richa had unveiled the two posters from the movie. Posting the first look, Richa shared a pic of herself holding a broom. The poster received severe criticism from several groups on social media, who accused the poster of being “tone-deaf”. 

This is the first look shared by Richa: 

‘Madam Chief Minister’ is helmed by Subhash Kapoor of the ‘Jolly LLB’ fame. The star cast includes Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla. The movie will hit the theatres on January 22

 

