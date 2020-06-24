Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers shooting for 'Game', 'Dum Maaro Dum'

New Delhi: Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday remembered working in `Game` and `Dum Maaro Dum` in the year 2011. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in Indian cinema later this month, complemented his anecdotes with a road map of his films released in 2011.

He began sharing the stories about `Game` first in his caption as he wrote," Year-2011#Game #DumMaaroDum Game was a very cool and slick whodunnit. A genre I`ve always wanted to do being a big fan of Poirot."

Bachchan remembered how `Game` gave him the opportunities to work with "wonderful actors" like Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and his close friend Farhan Akhtar.

"The film gave me the opportunity to work with wonderful actors and an awesome crew helmed by Abhinay Deo and produced by my good friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar. Farhan also wrote the dialogues," he wrote in the caption. "Never in a million years would I have dreamt that as two young kids at each others birthday parties participating in the "dance competitions" (unsuccessfully) that I would act in a film that was produced by and mouth dialogues written by Farhan; something our fathers did rather successfully, a super cast filled with talent and fun. @boman_irani, #kanganaranaut, @anupampkher, @sarahjanedias, @jimmysheirgill, @shahanagoswami, #GauharKhan such a fun crew. Such fun times shooting the film, especially when we shot in Greece and Turkey!" he added. The 44-year-old actor then shared some of his memories of shooting in Goa for Ramesh Sippy`s thriller `Dum Maaro Dum.`

"Dum Maaro dum was my 3rd film with @rohansippy and a totally different genre to his last two films. A rom-com to a cool con film to now a gritty thriller! Speaks volumes about his range and versatility as a director. We shot this film entirely in Goa except for the "Thayn Thayn" video," he wrote in the caption.

He further went on to share how he visited locations that he had never seen before and how he had fun shooting with actors Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateek Babbar and Deepika Padukone.

"Locations I wouldn`t have even imagined existed. Again, a huge cast of (then) young energetic talent. @bipashabasu, @ranadaggubati, @_prat, @deepikapadukone (in a special appearance), @balanvidya (in a cameo) and @gulshandevaiah78 an actor who just blew me away with his ease and talent. So exciting to watch," he wrote in the caption.

"I would love to get the opportunity to work with him again. Not many know, Bipasha was the first actor I ever faced the movie camera with. We had both screen-tested together for JP saab. Kamaalistan studious in the year 1998. That was for a different film/script. We`ve remained dear friends since," he added.

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor.