Runway 34

Runway 34: On his birthday, Ajay Devgn gifts fans his NEW song 'Mitra Re', watch video

Ajay Devgn, on his birthday, shared the music video for 'Mitra Re' song from his upcoming film 'Runway 34' co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

Runway 34: On his birthday, Ajay Devgn gifts fans his NEW song &#039;Mitra Re&#039;, watch video
Pic Credit: YouTube still

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn’s passion project Runway 34 has garnered eyeballs for its intriguing trailer. It has made the audience ask a key question, 'What did Captain Vikrant Khanna do?'. Adding mystique to the scenario, the makers have unveiled the first song titled ‘Mitra Re’.

The song conveys the turbulence that Captain Vikrant Khanna goes through personally & professionally.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

It also has some intriguing visuals of the mysterious course of his flight. The song has been composed by the young music sensation Jasleen Royal, sung by Arijit Singh & Jasleen Royal and it has been written by Aditya Sharma.

ajay

(Movie still)

Talking about the melodious Mitra Re, filmmaker Ajay Devgn says, "The beauty of Mitra Re is its lifting quality. The song is effective, it doesn’t distract from the screenplay and Arijit’s voice has that haunting quality that gives it repeat value."

WATCH THE SONG HERE:

 

Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 also features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

It is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. It is set to release around Eid on April 29, 2022.

