New Delhi: Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' continues to captivate audiences nationwide, leaving a profound impact with its powerful storytelling.

By addressing a pivotal and sensitive chapter in India’s history, the film has sparked widespread appreciation from both viewers and critics alike.

The political thriller based on the tragic Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express. It offers a thought-provoking exploration of real-life events.

Its bold narrative has even earned accolades from the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised its courageous portrayal of truth.

After being declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha, the film's success reached another milestone.

The team of The Sabarmati Report, including producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Amul Mohan, met Honorable Devendra Fadnavis following his historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

While the team congratulated the honorable minister on his remarkable victory, he, in turn, applauded their film's success.

It was a meeting of two achievers, both creating waves in their respective spheres, leaving a lasting impression on society with their impactful contributions.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.