हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Antim

Salman Khan's Antim Twitter review: Fans say 'Beware, Satyameva Jayate 2', praise Aayush Sharma!

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's film 'Antim: The Final Truth' opened to rave reviews on the day of its release.

Salman Khan&#039;s Antim Twitter review: Fans say &#039;Beware, Satyameva Jayate 2&#039;, praise Aayush Sharma!
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on November 26 and already poses as a tough competitor to John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which released on November 25. 

Mahesh Manjrekar's actioner starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been on the receiving end of positive reviews and tremendous ratings, raising hope for its Box Office earnings. 

Netizens have hailed the film for its powerful dialogues, Salman Khan's unique character and Aayush Sharma's commendable physical transformation.

Many also compared it to the Milap Zaveri directorial 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and stated that 'Antim' may overtake the John Abraham actioner owing to the former's greater traction.

Take a look at the film's reviews on Twitter:

'Antim: The Final Truth’ which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar released on November 26 in theatres. Salman Khan will play the role of a Sikh cop for the first time in a film.

The film marks Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's second film post his debut. He will be playing the role of the antagonist and take on Salman Khan in the thrilling actioner.

On the other hand, John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25). The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The second instalment will feature John in a triple role avatar with Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will also play titular roles.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AntimAntim: The Final TruthAntim reviewSalman KhanAayush SharmaJohn AbrahamSatyameva Jayate 2
Next
Story

83 teaser out: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer to release on THIS date!

Must Watch

PT21M27S

Farmers are gathering on the border of Delhi for 'Shakti Pradarshan'