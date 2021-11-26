Salman Khan's Antim Twitter review: Fans say 'Beware, Satyameva Jayate 2', praise Aayush Sharma!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on November 26 and already poses as a tough competitor to John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which released on November 25.

Mahesh Manjrekar's actioner starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been on the receiving end of positive reviews and tremendous ratings, raising hope for its Box Office earnings.

Netizens have hailed the film for its powerful dialogues, Salman Khan's unique character and Aayush Sharma's commendable physical transformation.

Many also compared it to the Milap Zaveri directorial 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and stated that 'Antim' may overtake the John Abraham actioner owing to the former's greater traction.

Take a look at the film's reviews on Twitter:

And finally, Now I can say Salman Khan is back with a bang . Just look at the IMDb ratings it’s on fire Satyameva Jayate 2 Beware SALMAN KHAN is coming . #SalmanKhan #AntimReview #AntimTheFinalTruth pic.twitter.com/uQtZmpO3AW — Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) November 26, 2021

Absolutely incredible how #AyushSharma has won over himself through this movie, Phenomenal transformation #SalmanKhan is beyond Excellent #AntimReview It’s a must watch — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) November 26, 2021

Antin is a Solid Entertainer. Salman is d best thing in d movie.Mahesh has done a good job.Aayush as Rahuliya Is Good.Bgm is electrifying.Finally Fans nd Neutral Audiences will be Happy to see d way #SalmanKhan has been presented. Movie will do Good On BO.#AntimReview pic.twitter.com/zoRZCxYtuY — BALLU (@Balludlegend) November 26, 2021

First Half #AntimReview This is d way Fans and Neutral Audiences really Want #SalmanKhan

to be presented on Big-screen. Aayush as Rahuliya Is Good,

kahi kahi over kar gaya hai. Salman introductory and Pre-interval Sequence are just A gud movie till now! pic.twitter.com/ePJRdXL0cE — BALLU (@Balludlegend) November 26, 2021

#AntimReview: 1) Salman Khan - Extraordinary

2) Background music - Extraordinary

3) "Koi to Aayega" - Beyond Everything. These 3 things takes the entire film to an all together different level. Some scenes reminds you of #KGF. Interval block & Climax are excellent. 3/5 HIT. — Battalion. (@being_battalion) November 25, 2021

'Antim: The Final Truth’ which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar released on November 26 in theatres. Salman Khan will play the role of a Sikh cop for the first time in a film.

The film marks Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's second film post his debut. He will be playing the role of the antagonist and take on Salman Khan in the thrilling actioner.

On the other hand, John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25). The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The second instalment will feature John in a triple role avatar with Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will also play titular roles.

Live TV