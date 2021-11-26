Salman Khan, outside Antim's screening, accepts blessings from elderly woman - Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan was spotted on Thursday night (November 25) at the screening of his latest actioner 'Antim: The Final Truth'. After the screening, the actor interacted with fans and took pictures with them as captured by the paparazzi outside the venue.

The actor was also seen seeking blessings from an elderly woman present at the event. The woman bestowed her blessings on the actor by patting his head and the actor smiled at her sweet gesture.

The heartfelt moment was captured by ace photographer Viral Bhayani and shared on his Instagram page.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Salman had shared a hilarious video of his bodyguard Shera imitating the actor's hook dialogue from his latest flick 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

In the video, Salman's bodyguard Shera was seen reciting his dialogue from 'Antim'. He told Salman, "Jis din ye sardar ki hategi na, uss din sabki phat**i… aaj ye sardar ki hat gayi hai."

'Antim: The Final Truth’ which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar released on November 26 in theatres. Salman Khan will play the role of a Sikh cop for the first time in a film.

The film marks Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's second film post his debut. He will be playing the role of the antagonist and take on Salman Khan in the thrilling actioner.

