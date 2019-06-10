Salman Khan's set to crush Akshay Kumar's Kesari to become 2019's second highest grosser

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's box office success story has continued with 'Bharat', which surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of its release, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

The film, which saw an opening of Rs 42.30 crore, on Sunday collected Rs 27.90 crore at the Box Office, taking its net collection to Rs 150.10 crore. As per trade pundits, the film is most likely to become the second highest grosser of 2019.

It is to be noted that the film faced tough competition from two crucial World Cup matches on Wednesday and Sunday that made a significant dent in its business.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]."

"#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz," it said in another tweet.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with praise directed at Salman and Katrina's performance, while Zafar's adaptation and screenplay received criticism.

'Bharat' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. It is based on the South Korean film 'Ode to My Father', which traces the history of South Korea parallel to a man's life, spanning from 1950s to 2010s.

The film features an ensemble star cast of Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aashif Sheikh among others.