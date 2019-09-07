Salman rides bicycle to 'Dabangg 3' set

close

Ditching luxury cars, superstar Salman Khan took a bicycle ride to the sets of his film "Dabangg 3" amid Mumbai rain.

Mumbai: Ditching luxury cars, superstar Salman Khan took a bicycle ride to the sets of his film "Dabangg 3" amid Mumbai rain.

"Mumbai city in the rains... Off to the location to shoot for 'Dabangg 3'," Salman captioned the video on Twitter. In the clip, the "Ready" star is seen in black shorts and zipper paired with cap. As he stopped at traffic lights, he posed with fans for photographs.

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after "Wanted" in 2009.

"Dabangg 3" will launch a new face -- Saiee -- the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

