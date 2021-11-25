The Kapil Sharma Show: John Abraham turns dietician for Kapil Sharma - Video

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar promoted their upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Later the director of the film Milap Zaveri also joined the two actors. Show host Kapil can be seen teasing John for his killer body and strength. Kapil also flattered Divya by praising her ‘glow’.

In a video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, we get a glimpse of the fun-packed upcoming episode.

Kapil can be seen asking John to display his strength whether it be by cracking a walnut shell through his hands to doing push-ups. He also asks John how can a person shed 5 kilos in a month to which John inquiries if that person is him. Kapil sheepishly admits. The ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ star assures Kapil that he will make a proper diet plan for him and that if he follows, he will surely lose 5 kgs in a month.

In disbelief of his good luck, Kapil happily jokes that he is so popular that John Abraham is his dietician. The audience bursts into laughter.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek further crack-up audience and guests with their witty comments. Kiku asks John why he chose Abhishek Bachchan over Priyanka Chopra to kiss in their 2008 film Dostana.

Kapil also teases Divya Khosla who is making her acting comeback with ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ for her ‘glowing skin’. He pokes Divya and says a person gets such glowing skin due to a good diet or if they are very rich. John cracks up listening to this. Divya is also the wife of the chairman of T-Series Bhushan Kumar.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the hit 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The action movie features John Abraham in three avatars taking on corruption. It will be released in theatres on November 25.