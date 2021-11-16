हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Divya Khosla Kumar 'plays politics' in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

The actress will be portraying the role of a politician in the film, who is best defined as a strong and empowered woman. 

Divya Khosla Kumar &#039;plays politics&#039; in &#039;Satyameva Jayate 2&#039;

Mumbai: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' awaits its release. Divya has been running busy with the incessant promotions of the much awaited release along with her co-star John.

The actress will be portraying the role of a politician in the film, who is best defined as a strong and empowered woman. For her part, Divya embraced unprecedented preparations to get into the skin of her character.

Talking about her director Milan Milap Zaveri and his guidance, the actress said, "Milap had briefed me that my character is to portray the strong and empowered woman of today's generation who maintains the ideal work-life balance and stands for what's right. I had studied several iconic films such as 'Aandhi' to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability."

"It especially was tough for me to get into character as I had to put on weight for my role. I am so glad to have got this chance to showcase a new side of me and I hope the audience will enjoy my work in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'," she adds.

With this film, Divya has joined the list of Bollywood actresses such as Richa Chadda in 'Madam Chief Minister', Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivi' and Suchitra Sen in 'Aandhi', who have essayed the characters of politicians in their films.

The film directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, is all set to release on November 25 in cinemas.

