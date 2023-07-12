trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634345
Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Turns 24: This Video Will Take You Back In Time

Even after 21 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' remains a cinematic masterpiece that continues to be revered and cherished by audiences worldwide. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Turns 24: This Video Will Take You Back In Time Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Turns 24: This Video Will Take You Back In Time ( source: Film Poster )

New Delhi: Bhansali Productions treated audiences and cinema aficionados to some glimpses of 'Devdas' on Wednesday as we relive the magic of this period romantic drama that continues to captivate audiences even after 21 glorious years. Embarking on this nostalgic journey, we are reminded of the film's opulent sets, vibrant costumes, unforgettable characters, mesmerizing music, and the sheer artistry that makes it a cherished gem in Indian cinema.

One cannot speak of Devdas without mentioning the stellar cast that breathed life into the iconic characters. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the lovelorn Devdas was a masterclass in itself, as he effortlessly captured the depths of despair and passion. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paro epitomized innocence and resilience, while Madhuri Dixit Nene's Chandramukhi exuded grace and compassion, and Chunni Babu's unwavering friendship. Bhansali Productions further jotted down the caption - 

"Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev's longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni's unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi's soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today #21YearsOfDevdas."

From the very first frame, 'Devdas' mesmerized audiences with its grandeur. Each set, meticulously designed and lavishly constructed, transported us to the extravagant world of 19th-century Bengal. Bhansali's attention to detail transformed every scene into an artistic masterpiece, leaving us awe-struck and longing for more.

The costumes in 'Devdas' were a visual feast in themselves, reflecting the richness of the characters and their emotions. Every ensemble was carefully crafted, adorned with intricate embroideries, shimmering embellishments, and vibrant hues. The costumes not only enhanced the narrative but also became an integral part of the characters' identities. From Paro's innocence to Chandramukhi's sensuality, and Devdas' tragic splendor, the attire spoke volumes, adding depth and beauty to the story.

The music of 'Devdas' remains etched in our memories, transcending time and language barriers. Songs like "Dola Re Dola," "Silsila Ye Chahat Ka," and "Hamesha Tumko Chaha" became anthems of love and longing, their melodies lingering in our souls even today. The music became the beating heart of the film, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the story.

'Devdas' was a culmination of countless artistic elements woven together with Bhansali's visionary direction. From the breathtaking cinematography to the impeccable choreography, each frame was meticulously crafted, leaving an indelible impression on our cinematic landscape. The film seamlessly blended the grandeur of a period drama with the raw emotions of unrequited love, delivering a cinematic experience that resonated with audiences across the globe.

Even after 21 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' remains a cinematic masterpiece that continues to be revered and cherished by audiences worldwide. Its legacy stands strong, captivating generation after generation, and solidifying its status as a timeless classic in Indian cinema. As the auteur shares these behind-the-scenes images, we celebrate the artistry, passion, and brilliance that went into making 'Devdas' a film that will forever hold a special place in Indian cinema.

