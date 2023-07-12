trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634341
SUMATI SINGH

Actor Sumati Singh Undergose Nose Surgery After Injuring Her Face In Horrific Accident - See Pics

Television actress Sumati Singh recently opened up about a traumatic experience when she had to undergo multiple surgeries to get her nose fixed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sumati Singh speaks about undergoing nose surgery
  • Actor shares her traumatic experience about an accident
  • She had injured her nose severely

Actor Sumati Singh Undergose Nose Surgery After Injuring Her Face In Horrific Accident - See Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actor Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', 'Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby' and 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' recently opened up about a nose surgery that she had to undergo. The actor about an unfortunate accident that led to her nose getting broken following which she had to undergo surgery. Speaking about the traumatic experience in an interview with ETimes, Sumati said "I finally have the courage to talk about it. I chose to not speak about it as I was worried, it may lead me to not getting any work."

According to the actor, the incident took place in 2021, when she got into an accident and injured her face. The actor mentioned that she was shooting for the TV show 'Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby and post pack up she and one of her co-actresses went out for a stroll at night. She shared that her legs got entangled in some concrete material and she lost her balance and fell on her face. 

WHEN SUMATI SINGH MET WITH HORRIFIC ACCIDENT

The actor shared that she hit the slabs, which are used for making roads and dividers, and started bleeding. The left side of her nose was broken and the right side was displaced. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was informed that her nose has broken into many small pieces. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sumati shared that she had to get the surgeries done as she had no choice. She described the phase as one of the most depressive times of her life. Sumati shared that she had to go through many surgeries. Every morning, after waking up, she would see her face. She would then head to the bathroom to cry for 10-15 minutes. She told the leading publication, "My face wasn't the same anymore. It was swollen; it looked weird."

After undergoing two surgeries in March 2021, her nose finally looked identical to how it was before the accident. She shared that within a month, she got an offer to shoot for 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'. 

