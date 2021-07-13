19 Years of Devdas: SRK reveal his dhoti kept falling down while filming the movie

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of the tragic love story Devdas completes 19 years and the cast of the film is nostalgic. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular character in the magnum opus, took to his Instagram to thank his co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher for ‘All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems’.

“All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali,” wrote the superstar while sharing stunning behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film.

The 55 years old however also divulged one problem that he faced. “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas”.

Actress Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram to go down memory lane. “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!”

The actress also paid ode to late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who recently passed away. The thespian had played Devdas in 1955 Bimal Roy’s adaptation of the love story.

“Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas,” wrote Madhuri.

Devdas is based on a novel by same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas released in 2002 and was loved by audiences. The film won 11 Filmfare Awards and five National Film Awards.