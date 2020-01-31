Shah Rukh Khan to produce Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Kaamyaab'

New Delhi Shah Rukh Khan`s Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday announced that they will be producing actor Sanjay Mishra starrer `Kaamyaab`, in collaboration with Drishyam Films.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the first look poster of the film and announced that it will feature actors Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the central roles.

"@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020. @iamsrk," the tweet read.

The flick will be a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema. The film will hit the big theatres on March 6 this year.

Besides `Kaamyaab`, Shah Rukh Khan`s Red Chillies Entertainment is currently working on Abhishek Bachchan starrer `Bob Biswas`, shooting of which is currently underway in Kolkata.