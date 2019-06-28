close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' trends high on Box Office—Check collections

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. 'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'.   

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; trends high on Box Office—Check collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh' has been a super one for him. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his outing which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original released way back in 2017 and was a massive hit.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers... Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical... Biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal... Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days.

#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film released on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

 

Tags:
Kabir Singharjun reddyShahid Kapoorkabir singh collectionskabir singh box office collections
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's hard-hitting film Article 15 hits theatres today

Must Watch

PT14M33S

G20 Summit: PM Modi thanks Brazil for support against Terrorism