Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' trends high on Box Office—Check collections

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh' has been a super one for him. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his outing which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original released way back in 2017 and was a massive hit.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers... Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical... Biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal... Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days.

#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film released on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.