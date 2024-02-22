trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723703
Shaitaan Trailer Out: Ajay Gevgn, R Madhavan-Starrer Promises An Edge-Of-The-Seat Supernatural Thriller

The film brings together powerhouse talents and promises a thrilling experience like never before. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The highly anticipated supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan has captured the intrigue of moviegoers since its teaser release. The film brings together powerhouse talents and promises a thrilling experience like never before.

To further pique audience excitement, Team Shaitaan gathered in Mumbai to launch the much-awaited trailer of the film. As expected, the trailer takes us on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan.

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024. 

