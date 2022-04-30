हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in THIS film? - Deets inside

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her memorable and entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in THIS film? - Deets inside
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill, popular over social media for her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 13, is reportedly set to make her big, smashing Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right. 

According to a BollywoodLife report, Shehnaaz or Sana as her fans call her, will star alongside Salman Khan in the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. 

The duo have always shared a cordial and warm relationship as was evident when Shehnaaz featured on Bigg Boss 15 and had a fun char with Salman. The actor even comforted her when she broke down on stage, thinking about her late friend Sidharth Shukla.

The report further stated that Shehnaaz has been given the option to decide her remuneration for the film and an accomodating shooting schedule.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She became a popular face on Salman Khan-hosted show. Her chemistry with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla became the talk-of-the-town. 

Earlier, in April, the actress had visited her hometown Punjab for a couple of days.

