Shlok - The Desi Sherlock: Bobby Deol starts prepping up for new spy-thriller, Watch Video

Actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share an update about his new spy-thriller film 'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock'. He shared a video from his preparations at the gym.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol gave an impressive performance and proved his mettle in the ‘Ashram’ series. His role garnered accolades and appreciations for him. Now the actor is all set to kickstart the shoot of his next project titled ‘Shlok- The Desi Sherlock’, which also marks the debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli. 

The film is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audience by surprise as this is the first time they will see him on screen in this avatar. Bobby has made headlines for his stellar performance in Ashram and his character will be iconic forever. 

The actor took to his Instagram to share the happy news and shared a picture of the script and captioned it as “Day 1”. Fans of the actor took to the comments section to show their support as soon as he posted the picture. “Wow...wow..wow...super news...all the best bobby sir...,” commented one user. “Wow.... sounds like a nice thriller in the making,” added another user. Several friends and family members wished the actor good luck for the beginning of the film on Instagram. He thanked them by reposting their wishes on his Instagram stories.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later today, the actor also posted a video of him practicing in the gym which he captioned as “Perfect start to the day! Day 2 #Shlok.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in romantic thriller film ‘Love Hostel’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The actor regained prominence in his acting career after his role in Sony Liv’s ‘Ashram’ series.  

