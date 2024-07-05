Spy Universe Movie Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Gets A Name

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer spy universe film now has a title. The first female-led film in the spy universe is titled 'Alpha'. The film’s title was unveiled on Friday in a special video by the makers.

In the title reveal video, Alia is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motive, sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega Alpha (the first letter of the Greek alphabet) and the motive of our program is to be the first, the fastest, and the bravest.

Look carefully, and you'll see a jungle in every city. And in the jungle, the Alpha will always rule.”

Have A Look At The Post:

The video dismisses the notion that only men can be alphas. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents, and it looks like Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the Alpha girls of the pack in the spy universe.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series 'The Railway Men', also produced by YRF.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe includes blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3'.

The films lined up for the spy universe include 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, 'Pathaan 2', and 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.