Student of the Year 2 Box Office collections: Tiger Shroff starrer opens on a good note

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious project The Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, released on May 10, 2019. Although all eyes were on the newbies, the film received disappointing reviews from the critics and audience. The film, however, has managed to rake in a decent amount on the first day.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections, he wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*."

Despite getting a decent start, SOTY 2 couldn't become the highest opening film of Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 2 remains his biggest opener till date.

"Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... *Day 1* biz...

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr

2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu]

2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr

2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr

India biz, " shared Taran Adarsh.

For the uninitiated, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter while Tara has worked in various sitcoms.

The first 'Student of The Year' marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The film was a massive hit and all the three actors are well established today.