Dil Bechara

Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer is the 'most liked' on YouTube - Watch again!

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will be streamed on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlusHotstar OTT platform. The makers meanwhile released its trailer a day back and guess what? It has set a new record, beating Hollywood biggie Avengers: Endgame to becomes the most liked trailer ever in 24 hours on YouTube.

Sushant&#039;s last film &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; trailer is the &#039;most liked&#039; on YouTube - Watch again!

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will be streamed on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlusHotstar OTT platform. The makers meanwhile released its trailer a day back and guess what? It has set a new record, beating Hollywood biggie Avengers: Endgame to becomes the most liked trailer ever in 24 hours on YouTube.

Watch it again, in case you missed:

'Dil Bechara' trailer has 5.4M likes whereas Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' official trailer has got 2.9M likes as of now. 

Sushant's last film has received 24,428,315 views so far in 24 hours. 

The film is based on John Green's 2012 novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The film also marks the debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a filmmaker. 

It was set for a theatrical release but due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, the movie headed for a digital release. 

Sushant's untimely demise on June 14, 2020, has left his family, friends and fil fraternity in mourning. Showing solidarity for the superstar, many film personalities shared the 'Dil Bechara' trailer on their social media handles, promoting it in the memory of the late actor, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence. 

 

