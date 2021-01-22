Taapsee Pannu shares unseen still from ‘Rashmi Rocket’, introduces new character

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been slowly introducing the characters from her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ on social media. The new still she shared features actor Priyanshu Painyuli with the actress in an adorable moment.

In the image she shared, Priyanshu is seen looking dapper in a neat suit while Taapsee sported a gorgeous red saree. In the caption of the post, she revealed why she was laughing and said a good joke saved the picture and the relationship.

She took to Instagram to share the still from her verified account and wrote in the caption: “What saved this picture and the relationship ??? A good joke. Thank god for ‘Gagan Thakur’ else @priyanshupainyuli would’ve clearly missed the bus. #RashmiRocket”

Priyanshu also shared the picture to his Instagram story and wrote “Smiles that have got our hearts racing.”

In "Rashmi Rocket", Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Director Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film and her next schedule is in Bhuj.

The actress was last seen in the film ‘Thappad’ and has several exciting projects in her kitty including 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Looop Lapeta'.