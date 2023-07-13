Tamannaah Bhatia Joins John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh In High-Octane Action Drama Vedaa

New Delhi: Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia is in the news for her performance in Arunima Sharma's romantic drama 'Jee Karda', which is streaming on Prime Video. The actor also wowed everyone with the first song 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'. In the music video, Tamannaah showed off her stunning moves and looked spectacular and even got compared with international singing sensation Shakira by some of her fans. Tamannaah has trending lately for her song 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer'. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to team up with action star John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming action-adventure 'Vedaa'.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!"

This announcement has gotten Tamannaah Bhatia's fans in a frenzy as they can't wait to see her paired with John Abraham. Seeing these two talented artists on one screen wouldn't be less than a visual treat and sources have revealed an interesting update.

On the professional front, Tamannaah has 'Jailer', 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Aranamanai 4' in the pipeline.

John, on the other hand, was last seen in YRF's blockbuster spy-drama 'Pathaan'. The film not only marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after a gap of four years but also turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood in recent times.