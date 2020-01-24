'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is Ajay Devgn's highest-grosser, inches closer to Rs 200 crore-mark

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is now Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film and is all set to hit a double century at the box office on Saturday. In Week 1, 'Tanhaji' earned Rs 118.91 crore and in Week 2, the collection was recorded at Rs 78.54 crore. Hence, the current total of the film as of now stands at Rs 197.45 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tanhaji' packed a superb punch at the box office and has proved it's here to stay for a while now. On Thursday, it minted Rs 7.02 crore.

Here's the report card of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior':

#Tanhaji packs a fantastic total in Week 2... Will hit double century on Day 15 [Fri], emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grosser on Day 16 [Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr, Thu 7.02 cr. Total: 197.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Now, take a look at the business of 'Tanhaji' week-wise.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...

Week 1: 118.91 cr

Week 2: 78.54 cr

Total: 197.45 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

Screen count in Week 2 - #India: 2000 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Ajay's 'Tanhaji' crossed a milestone on Day 3 of its release by earning Rs 50 crore. On Day 6, it entered the 100 crore club, the tenth day saw 'Tanhaji' at Rs 150 crore and as predicted by Taran Adarsh, Day 15 will mark the celebration of Rs 200 crore.

"'Tanhaji' is the first non-holiday success story of 2020," he wrote.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 6

125 cr: Day 8

150 cr: Day 10

175 cr: Day 11#India biz.

#Tanhaji is the first *non-holiday* success story of *2020*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' narrated the heroic saga of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Ajay stars as Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' released with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' but the film failed to impress the cine-goers.