हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is Ajay Devgn's highest-grosser, inches closer to Rs 200 crore-mark

In Week 1, 'Tanhaji' earned Rs 118.91 crore and in Week 2, the collection was recorded at Rs 78.54 crore. Hence, the current total of the film as of now stands at Rs 197.45 crore.

&#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039; is Ajay Devgn&#039;s highest-grosser, inches closer to Rs 200 crore-mark

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is now Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film and is all set to hit a double century at the box office on Saturday. In Week 1, 'Tanhaji' earned Rs 118.91 crore and in Week 2, the collection was recorded at Rs 78.54 crore. Hence, the current total of the film as of now stands at Rs 197.45 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tanhaji' packed a superb punch at the box office and has proved it's here to stay for a while now. On Thursday, it minted Rs 7.02 crore.

Here's the report card of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior':

Now, take a look at the business of 'Tanhaji' week-wise. 

Ajay's 'Tanhaji' crossed a milestone on Day 3 of its release by earning Rs 50 crore. On Day 6, it entered the 100 crore club, the tenth day saw 'Tanhaji' at Rs 150 crore and as predicted by Taran Adarsh, Day 15 will mark the celebration of Rs 200 crore. 

"'Tanhaji' is the first non-holiday success story of 2020," he wrote. 

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' narrated the heroic saga of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Ajay stars as Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' released with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' but the film failed to impress the cine-goers.

Tags:
tanhaji: the unsung warriorajay devgn Tanhaji: The Unsung WarriorTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection
Next
Story

'Street Dancer 3D' early reviews: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film impresses movie-goers

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Mumbai: ''Agarbatti causes pollution, Noise Pollution due to Shankhnaad - Not allowed to perform pooja''