Tara Sutaria juggles between Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2, drops a glimpse for fans!

New Delhi: Young and talented Tara Sutaria is a very hardworking and dedicated actress. Nowadays, The actress is running a busy schedule to complete her shooting schedule.

Recently Tara took to her social media sharing a short video which she posted early in the morning while she is on her way to her shoot for 'Ek Villian Returns'. She wrote on the story saying - "OMW #EkVillianReturns"

She also shared a glimpse from her dubbing for her other film 'Heropanti 2'.

Tara has been actively running to complete the shoot of 'Heropanti 2' where she will be seen with Tiger Shroff. Her fans are also eager to see her coming with Tiger again after 'Student of the Year 2'.

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 and 'Ek Villian Returns'.