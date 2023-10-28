New Delhi: Tara Sutaria has left the audience speechless and craving for more with the 'Apurva' trailer. No wonder, it is wild and gripping right from the very beginning. Here are some moments from the trailer that make it one of the grittiest thrillers of all time.

Tara Sutaria's Dramatic Transformation

Tara Sutaria's intense and dramatic transformation in the trailer, from an ordinary woman to a fierce survivor, is truly captivating. The actor immerses you in her story with her emotions, vulnerability, and fierce avatar. This is distinctly different from what we have seen Tara Sutaria portray in her earlier glamorous roles.

Abhishek Banerjee's Fearsome Character

We've seen Abhishek play Hathoda Tyagi in 'Paatal Lok,' and he excels in every character he takes on. In 'Apurva,' Abhishek looks even more menacing and powerful in his portrayal. The actor sends shivers down your spine with every moment in the trailer.

Rajpal Yadav is Terrifying

Rajpal Yadav is here to surprise you. You'll be scared to see him in a thug avatar. The expressions on his face are sure to give you chills.

Intriguing Plot in Chambal

The trailer teases an intense survival story set in one of India's most dangerous places, Chambal, making the plot and its backdrop a significant point of interest. 'Apurva' appears to be an adrenaline-pumping and powerful thriller, and these elements in the trailer have certainly piqued the audience's curiosity.

Star Studios presents 'APURVA,' a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios. It will be streaming from November 15th onwards exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar