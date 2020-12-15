Taxi No. 24 teaser poster featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagjeet, Anangsha out!

Mumbai: Producer Saviraj Shetty dropped the teaser poster of his banner Whatever Productions’ maiden film Taxi No. 24. The makers have shot and edited the entire film post lockdown that made it a first film to be completed in such a short span of time.

The film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, who has been a part of many multistarrer Hindi and Marathi films. Along with him, Jagjeet Sandhu, who was last seen in Paataal Lok and actress Anangsha Biswas, who has garnered appreciation for her work in Mirzapur and Hostages will be seen in the leading roles.

It is helmed by Saumitra Singh, who has earlier helmed two award-winning short films. The film narrates the story of a dwindled young man, Sameer, who has seen a very tough day gets into a ride with driver Lal Bahadur’s taxi who’s paranoid by a newspaper headline that says – A Psycho Killer is lose in Mumbai. The film has sequential events of suspense and thrill which will certainly keep the audience glued to the screen.

Elated director Saumitra Singh said, "This film has been like a whirlwind of passion and energy, as we completed the whole film, pre to post, immediately after the lockdown. All the cast and crews' creativity and the showcase of their talent was at their best because of the break that the whole world was in, right before we started shooting. This film and the whole team holds a special place for me because of every single team member's dedication towards their work on this project. I am thankful and blessed to have had a chance to prove my abilities as a Director in the best possible way, at a time, where the whole world stood still."

Producer Saviraj Shetty expressed his excitement and said, “I am honoured to announce that Taxi No. 24, as our first film is also the very first project in the industry to complete its entire making from pre-production to post-production after the lifting of the lockdown. I would like to dedicate this victory to the relentless diligence & dedication of our entire production team. It is their unwavering commitment that enabled us to achieve this privilege during these unprecedented times. We resumed production after obtaining all relevant government permissions and ensured shoots were conducted in a controlled environment with strict compliance to all government rules, regulations and safety protocols.”

The film also stars Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Mugdha Sharma, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles. The film is written by Abhiraj Sharma and Hasan Khan is the executive producer.