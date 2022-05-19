हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thai Massage: Gajraj Rao plays a 70-year-old man with erectile dysfunction in Imtiaz Ali’s film

'Thai Massage' is written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale and is produced by Imtiaz Ali.

Thai Massage: Gajraj Rao plays a 70-year-old man with erectile dysfunction in Imtiaz Ali’s film

New Delhi:  ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame actor Gajraj Rao and ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ actor Divyenndu starrer slice of life entertainer ‘Thai Massage’ will release in theatres on August 26, 2022. The satirical film is a coming of age story of a seventy-year-old man who suffers from  erectile dysfunction at the dusk of his life. 'Thai Massage' is written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale and is produced by Imtiaz Ali along with Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Sharing few stills from the upcoming movie, Gajraj posted on his Instagram, “#ThaiMassage- The coming of age of a 70 year old man… Sah Pariwar enjoy karein. In cinemas, 26th August 2022.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao)

The film is set in Ujjain and Thailand. In the photos shared by Gajraj on Instagram, we can see his character living a simple life in Ujjain and later visiting Thailand. He can be seen surrounded by Thai women in one picture and in another he is smiling and having a conversation with a foreigner woman.

‘Thai Massage’ also stars Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Gajraj Rao will also be seen opposite Madhuri Dixit in his upcoming Amazon Prime film‘Maja Maa’. The movie is directed by Anand Tiwari. Divyenndu, on the other hand, was recently seen in ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’.

